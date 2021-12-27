THE HEALTH department on Monday reported 19 fireworks-related injuries over the Christmas holiday, with 84% involving illegal pyrotechnics or firecrackers.

The total was 54% higher compared to the 12 cases in 2020, but 67% lower than the five-year average of 58 cases in the same period.

Fireworks-related injuries are usually higher during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

All cases were due to injuries inflicted by fireworks. There were no reports of fireworks ingestion, or stray bullet injury or death.

Fifty out of 61 designated sentinel hospitals submitted a zero-injury report.

Several local governments already have an existing prohibition on the individual use of fireworks and firecrackers. Some localities affected by the recent typhoon have issued orders for a ban this year to avoid fires and hospitalization while communities are grappling with limited water supply and damaged health facilities.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire reminded the public in a briefing that the holiday season can be celebrated safely.

She stressed that accidents can be avoided by using safer alternatives to firecrackers and pyrotechnics such as noise and light-producing devices, and just participating in community fireworks displays usually organized by local governments.

Ms. Vergeire also advised to avoid the use of horns and whistles to minimize the spread of airborne viruses.

The health official also reiterated the importance of observing minimum health standards such as wearing of face mask and distancing amid the continued threat of the coronavirus. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan