1,800 new COVID-19 cases: DoH

The Department of Health (DoH) announced that 1,841 more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported on July 17, bringing the total case tally to 63,001.

In a briefing on Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire said, “Mula sa laboratory submissions kahapon na navalidate as of 4 p.m. today, July 17, ang ating active cases natin ay 39,593 at ang total confirmed cases ay 63,001 kung saan ang nadagdagan sa araw na ito ay 1,841.”

(From our laboratory submissions yesterday which were validated as of 4 p.m. today, July 17, our active cases are 39,593 and the total confirmed cases are 63,001 with 1,841 added today.)

The 1,841 cases were reported from 76 out of the country’s 84 COVID-19 testing labs.

An additional 311 recoveries were also reported, bringing the total recovery count to 21,748. The number of deaths as of today is 1,660, which includes the 17 reported on July 17.

Regarding hospital bed capacity, the DoH said that 976 ICU beds are available from the total 1,661. For isolation beds, 5,374 are unused from the total of 10,410 beds. Of the 3,477 ward beds, 1,492 beds are available.

In terms of COVID-19 testing done so far, the DoH reported that 1,009,511 individual tests have been performed. – Gillian M. Cortez









