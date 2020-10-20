1,400 more migrant workers come home

ABOUT 1,400 migrant Filipino workers came home at the weekend amid a coronavirus pandemic that has sickened 40.7 million and killed 1.1 million people, worldwide, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

Of the total, 535 Filipinos came from Dubai, 320 from Saudi Arabia and 200 from South Korea, the agency said in a social media post.

“The DFA remains fully committed to bringing home fellow Filipinos, wherever they are in the world,” it added.

It said 195 overseas Filipinos also came home from Manama in Bahrain, 161 from Australia and 35 from Sint Maarten in the Caribbean.

This brings the total beneficiaries of the government’s repatriation program to more than 223,000 since it started in February. They include more than 73,800 seafarers and some 149,000 land-based Filipino workers overseas.

DFA said 11,000 migrant Filipinos have gotten the coronavirus, 3,100 of whom were being treated, 7,200 have recovered and more than 800 have died.

The agency earlier said Laos and Afghanistan have lifted restrictions on inbound flights on Filipino travelers, while Malaysia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Hong Kong tightened health protocols and visa rules.

Japan has gradually opened up entry for students, dependents and technical interns, but maintains a ban on tourists. — Charmaine A. Tadalan