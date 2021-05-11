THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has released the list of approved personnel for detailed service (DS) to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) as athletes and coaches prepare for the Tokyo Olympics and the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

“We would like to thank Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana through the Office of the Chief of Special Service, AFP. The POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) and NSAs (national sports associations) are with us in welcoming those to be detailed,” said PSC Chairman William Ramirez in his recent session on PSC Hour at Radyo Pilipinas Dos.

A total of 117 national athletes and coaches from 22 sports are enlisted, namely: athletics (13), badminton (2), baseball (6), basketball (4), boxing (8), cycling (9), judo (2), kurash (1), lawn bowls (5), muay thai (3), obstacle course (1), rowing (6), sailing (5), sambo (1), sepak takraw (10), softball (7), swimming (6), table tennis (2), triathlon (2), weightlifting (6), wrestling (12), and para sports (6).

There are 58 under the Philippine Air Force (PAF), 19 from the Philippine Army (PA), and 40 serving the Philippine Navy (PN).

Mr. Ramirez highlighted the importance of enlisted national team members complying with the agreement among the PSC, AFP, POC and the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC).

All the concerned agencies will have a formal signing of the Memorandum of Agreement covering the “management, development, and training of identified and potential soldier-athletes” on May 20.

ONLINE SUMMIT

Meanwhile, sports legislation in the Philippines will be the focus of the 13th session of PSC’s online National Sports Summit 2021 on May 12.

Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) President and Philippine Reclamation Authority Chairman of the Governing Board Alberto C. Agra, an attorney, will lead the discussion.

“The sphere of sports legislation in our country is a much-needed area of discussion and sports educators, athletes, coaches, and local government units should take an active role on. We are beyond privileged to have the POSF leader and PRA chair of the governing board himself to guide us through,” said Mr. Ramirez of the summit’s next session.

The PSC summit is aimed at taking insights of different sports stakeholders and using them as foundations in crafting a sustainable and workable short to long-term plan for Philippine sports.

All data gathered from the web series will be processed and studied to create a new set of resolutions to be presented to sports leaders for action.