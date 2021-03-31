100 Bataan farmers finish SM Foundation’s KSK training

A total of 100 farmers in Bataan, coming from Barangays Poblacion, Sabang, Nagbalayong, and Binaritan, recently finished the training program under the SM Foundation’s Kabalikat Sa Kabuhayan on Sustainable Agriculture.

Under the said social good program, the farmer-participants are provided with training on modern farming technologies that would help them produce and sustain bountiful harvests. The participants are also given KSK Agri Starter Kits which include vegetable seeds and other farm implements—enough to cultivate a 100 sqm. land space for their agri-plot assignments.