10 years later, public asked again to join crowdsourced documentary

CELEBRATED Hollywood directors Ridley Scott and Kevin MacDonald alongside film producer Kai-Lu Hsiung are helming YouTube Original’s Life in a Day 2020, a crowdsourced documentary film and follow up to 2011’s Life in Day about “an ordinary day at an extraordinary time,” according to a release.

On July 25, people from around the world are encouraged to film their lives and tell the story of that one day. Twenty videos will make it into the documentary which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021.

“Making the first Life in a Day was one of the most joyful and eye-opening experiences of my life. Contributors were generous enough to share often quite intimate moments from their lives as part of a huge, life-affirming, film-making experiment,” said Mr. Macdonald in a release.

“I am thrilled, 10 years later, that we are making Life in a Day 2020. In that time, how have we changed? How has our relationship to filming ourselves changed? And at this extraordinary turning point in history what are we hoping for in our future?” he added.

The first documentary, released in 2011, was described by Mr. Macdonald as a “time capsule” and a “unique experiment in social filmmaking.”

The 2011 film saw 80,000 submissions and was viewed on YouTube over 16 million times.

Now, the new documentary, set 10 years to the day the first one was created, will see how the world has changed, especially living and surviving in a pandemic.

Those who want to be a part of the documentary must film on and only on July 25 and feature their daily lives. The participants will have until Aug. 2 to upload their content to be considered for the final film.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with YouTube again, a decade after Life In A Day premiered and captivated audiences at our festival,” said Tabitha Jackson, director of the Sundance Film Festival in a statement.

“Given the extraordinary current moment, I think it’s the perfect time to premiere this for a new edition of a work that so powerfully demonstrates the power of cinematic storytelling to reveal and celebrate our shared humanity,” she added.

For more information about Life in a Day 2020, visit lifeinaday.youtube. — Z.B. Chua









