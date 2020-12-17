10 more P2P routes for provincial buses opened — regulator

THE LAND Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday said 10 more routes would be opened for more than 260 provincial point-to-point (P2P) buses that will travel outside Metro Manila starting Dec. 21.

Separate routers from Clark, Pampanga to SM North EDSA, NAIA Terminal, Lubao, Dagupan, and Subic would be opened, the agency said in a statement.

Routes from NAIA/Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx) to Baguio City; separate routes from Batangas City to Ortigas and PITx; and separate routes from Lipa City to Ortigas PITx would also be opened.

The LTFRB said roadworthy public utility vehicles with valid certificates of public convenience would be allowed to operate.

Public utility vehicles that have sought an extension of their expired certificates and have personal passenger insurance policy will also be allowed to travel.

Advertisement

Provincial point-to-point buses need to get special permits for inter-regional routes outside Metro Manila, the LTFRB said. — Arjay L. Balinbin