10 more Dengvaxia complaints filed

By Vann Marlo M. Villegas

THE Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) on Tuesday filed 10 additional cases before the Department of Justice (DoJ) in connection with the deaths allegedly linked to the Dengvaxia inoculation program.

This brings the total number of complaints pending before the DoJ to 27.

Former health secretary Janette P. Loreto-Garin is facing complaints for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and violation of the Anti-Torture Act and The Consumer Act of the Philippines.

Also charged are government officials involved in the implementation of the mass Dengvaxia vaccination and vaccine manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur Inc. and distributor Zuellig Pharma Corporation.

Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III is also among those charged in two of the complaints in the third batch which included the death of Senior Police Officer 2 Vicente Arugay, Jr. The complaints against Mr. Duque included obstruction of justice.

PAO Chief Persida V. Rueda-Acosta said after the hearing that with regards to the second batch of eight complaints filed on Oct. 29, Mr. Duque is included in some of the cases, particularly that pertaining to Mr. Arugay’s death, as the health chief did not provide a master list of police who were inoculated with the vaccine.

The new complainants assisted by PAO are Wilson L. Alcontin and Theresa B. Alcontin, Eleazar R. Brigoli, Jr., Jivy Villamore Casona and Marilyn Fano Teleron, Erwin Apa and Judelin Tan Apa, Domingo Cortes and Luzviminda Tantano Cortes, Marlon R. Juevesano and Damasa V. Sanjorjo Juevesano, and Angel Sam R. Racuya and Lara Nina R. Garces of Cebu.

Rey Salusiran Viaros and Jessica Calabit Viaros is from Quezon while Antonio O. Castroverde and Rosalinda Castroverde, and Mary Jane Arugay are from Valenzuela City and Quezon City, respectively. .

The preliminary investigation for the first batch of nine complaints was concluded also on Oct. 30 and is considered up for resolution, while the second batch is undergoing preliminary investigation.