10 artists, 10 songs mark Upstart’s 10 years in fundraising online concert

IN line with its 10th anniversary, the theater group Upstart Productions presents Upstart 10 for 10, an online mini-concert fundraiser on May 9, 8 p.mat its Facebook page.

Upstart 10 for 10 will feature 10 artists namely Topper Fabregas, Rony Fortich, Jenny Jamora, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Lorenz Martinez, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Jill Pena, Felix Rivera, Ice Seguerra, and Reuben Uy.

The show’s repertoire will include 10 songs from Upstart Productions’ first musical, Breakups & Breakdowns by Joel Trinidad and Rony Fortich.

The show is part of the Open House series of shows which aim to solicit donations for the benefit of the theater professionals behind the scenes — stage managers, prop masters, dressers, set builders, and the unsung heroes, who have lost their means of livelihood during this current pandemic.

The show will be on FB Live on Upstart’s page https://m.facebook.com/upstartproductionsinc/

To support the project and donate, visit bit.ly/Upstart10for10.


















