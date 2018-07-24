The comic and the singer

IF THERE’S two things Filipinos love, it’s music and laughter, and that’s exactly what singer Nonoy Zuniga and comedian/singer Willie Nepomuceno are serving in their one night Music and Laughter concert on July 27 at the Theatre at Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

“We’ve done shows together outside of Manila and we’ve crossed paths a number of time at the airport but with different destinations,” Mr. Nepomuceno said in a press release.

“I am both excited and nervous about performing at the Theatre at Solaire,” he added, before explaining that he has performed at the property’s Eclipse Lounge but never at the Theatre which seats 1,740 people.

Mr. Nepomuceno is best known for impersonating politicians (including former presidents such as Joseph “Erap” Ejercito Estrada) and celebrities, and has been doing so for decades.

This time around, Mr. Nepomuceno will be impersonating foreign and local celebrities but will veer away from political satire because he worries that doing political impressions at a time of “confusion and anger” will divert attention from pressing issues and just add to the noise.

Meanwhile, this will be the third time that Mr. Zuñiga, whose career has spanned more than four decades, will perform at the Theatre at Solaire.

“I am excited to do a show with the ace impressionist, Willie Nep,” he said in the release.

Meanwhile, the impressionist is all praise for the singer — “His songs are ‘singable’ and appeal to all ages because the themes are universal. I particularly fancy his ‘I’ll Never Say Goodbye’ because everyone somehow passes through that sentimental episode in life, no matter how corny it may seem.”

Mr. Zuniga began as a folk singer in 1971 before becoming one of the lead singers of the Family Birth Control Band which performed in hotels until the 1980s.

His ballads, including “Doon Lang,” “Kumusta Ka,” and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” became such big hits that they allowed him to perform not only in the Philippines but also in other countries including Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, and New Zealand.

He has released nine albums since his debut album, Ako ay Ikaw Rin in 1981. His last was the Love Album in 2005. He most recently released his first digital single, “Pero Atik Ra,” a Visayan pop song he sang with Jolianne Salvado.

“Music and Laughter [is a show] that will offer pleasant entertainment and engaging humor,” said Mr. Nepomuceno.

Music and Laughter will be held on July 27, 8 p.m., at the Solaire Resort and Casino. Tickets are available at www.ticketworld.com.ph. Ticket prices range from P800 to P6,800 inclusive of ticketing fees. — Z.B. Chua