The best of Philippine style

BE SURE to scrap any other plans you have made from Aug. 10 to 12 because that’s when the Maarte Fair rolls in to The Peninsula Manila.

It is now on its 10th year, and last year it moved from Rockwell to The Pen and, in the process, trimmed down its list of exhibitors from 70 to about 30. This year, the count increases a little to above 40 exhibitors, with about 14 new vendors added to the list, according to Museum Foundations of the Philippines Inc., (MFPI) president Albert Avellana.

Most of the new brands added to the list fall under the “Pinoy ManCave” category, which would include Randy Ortiz, Siklo Pilipinas (think upcycled rubber tires), Cosimo Leathersmiths, and Rameilius Trading Inc. The mancave concept came about as a response to a call for more masculine items and trinkets, according to Mr. Avellana. The mancave concept is a win-win also for the exhibitors: “It expanded their product line,” he said.

The exhibitors, he said, were chosen from an open call for applications, while some were suggestions from consultants and other members of the MFPI board. “I think it’s a nice mix, actually. The reputations of the items; it’s good for everybody,” he said, citing a balance between jewelry, apparel, and home accessories.

He also cites how The Pen makes for a good venue for the high-end fair, saying, “The setting becomes different. It’s not like a trade fair anymore.” Last year, Maarte at The Pen boasted of a tropical drawing-room theme, which will continue this year.

Aside from getting rare finds (monogrammed wine glasses, anyone?), the benefit of the Maarte fair for the shopper would be giving a small service to the nation — 20% of the proceeds of the fair go to the MFPI, which then forwards the earnings to the National Museum to futher its projects.

“Whatever support extended to the Maarte Fair or the Museum Foundation goes back to you,” said Mr. Avellana. “That National Museum is yours.” — Joseph L. Garcia