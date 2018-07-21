DoTr to roll out modern jeepneys

By Camille A. Aguinaldo, Reporter

ABOUT 150 modern jeepneys will soon ply Metro Manila’s roads after the Department of Transportation (DoTr) dispatched the upgraded jeepneys to operators on Friday.

According to the DoTr, the modern jeepneys complied with the existing environmental and product standards set by the Bureau of Standards of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

It has side doors instead of the old rear entrance and a higher ceiling to accommodate standing passengers. Some units also have provisions for persons with disabilities (PWDs), as well as WiFi connection, global positioning system (GPS), closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, dash camera, speed limiter, and automatic fare collection system.

The vehicles either have a Euro-4 compliant emission system or an electric-powered motor that generates less pollution or none at all.

Class 1 jeepneys have a capacity of nine to 22 passengers including the driver. Class 2 jeepneys carry 22 passengers and accommodates standing passengers. Class 3 jeepneys have a capacity of 22 passengers and above, including the driver, who will be all seated.

In a statement, Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said the modern jeepneys under the department’s Pasada Tungo sa Maunlad na Bansa program were proof that the Duterte administration delivers its promises.

“What we are doing today is a testament that we remain true to our promise of making the Filipino lives comfortable,” he said.

For his part, Transportation Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Thomas M. Orbos said the rollout of the modern jeepneys was just the first step in providing commuters the public transportation they deserve.

“Commuters are suffering from smoke-belching, unsafe, and damaged jeepneys because this was what we’re used to. That shouldn’t be the case. It’s the government’s job to give the public what they deserve,” Mr. Orbos said.

The DoTr plans to replace public utility vehicles aged 15 years or older under its Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.